Dux triple triumph: School celebrates three stellar matriculants with joint 96% average

St Johns College class of 2023 really showed what they were made of with their top acheivements.

Ninety-six is a lucky number for St John’s College Matric class of 2023. So much so, that the coveted dux award will be jointly bestowed upon three outstanding achievers, each attaining this remarkable average in their matriculation results.

Julian Kuni, Nicholas Meyer, and Alexander Tafur are the joint Dux Scholars with an overall average of 96% in their final examinations.

Kuni, who secured 10 distinctions, attributes part of his success to teachers who instilled in him a passion for learning about the respective subjects. In his own words, he states, “It is only when you’re genuinely interested in your subject that you discover learning can be enjoyable.”

Kuni said that the two teachers who have had the most impact on his journey were Mr Evan Snyman and Mrs Nicky Stocks.

Teachers influence decisions for the future

“Mr Snyman always made the Maths classroom an entertaining place to be in and made Maths a subject which I always looked forward to. He has grown my interest in the subject immensely, and this has greatly influenced my decisions for the future,” he said.

“Mrs Stocks had a gentle manner of teaching, yet everything was still so intriguing. Science became the most enjoyable subject, and Mrs Stocks’ way of teaching made me want to research and spend time learning about all manner of things.

“It is ultimately to these two teachers that I owe my degree choice and clarity about my life’s path in the future,” he said.

Kuni said he will be studying Circular Engineering at Maastricht University in the Netherlands. “Before then, I’ll be doing a few internships to see if anything piques my interest,” he added.

Nicholas Meyer, who achieved eight distinctions, attributes his success to ongoing practice and doing past papers. He said that these are two effective strategies that helped him achieve the top academic spot.

Sound advice

Meyer’s advice for the Matric class of 2024 is: “Take every opportunity that comes your way and do not be afraid to push your boundaries.”

This brilliant young mind will be heading off to the University of Stellenbosch to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Accounting, with the ultimate goal of becoming a chartered accountant.

Alexander Tafur, who achieved eight distinctions, also has big plans for the future. “I will be attending Wits University in 2024 while I wait to hear the results of my applications overseas. I plan on following in my sister’s footsteps by heading into the Sciences with my studies. Fencing will continue to be a pivotal part of my life, and I look forward to competing at the Junior African Men’s Fencing Championships in March,” he told journalists.

Tafur’s advise to the Matric class of 2024 is: “Aim to venture outside of your comfort zones. It is easy to fear failure when a school like St John’s seems to demand excellence, and sticking to our strong suits can feel safe. However, there is no reason why you cannot maintain your strengths while also developing your weaknesses,” he said.