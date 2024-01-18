Motshekga set to release highly-anticipated 2023 matric results on Thursday

In 2022 the overall Matric pass rate was recorded at 80.1% – an improvement of 3.7% from the pass rate achieved by the Class of 2021.

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga is expected to release the much-anticipated National Senior Certificate (NSC) results for the Class of 2023 at about 6pm on Thursday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

South Africans will be waiting with bated breath to see how the Matric class of 2023 fared when the results are released.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to release the much-anticipated National Senior Certificate (NSC) results for the Class of 2023 at about 6pm on Thursday at the Mosaiek Church in Randburg.

The 2023 Matric results were approved by quality assurance council Umalusi this week after it found there were no irregularities that would compromise the credibility or integrity of the examination results.

2022 results

The Matric results will show if the class of 2023 has improved from their 2022 counterparts.

The province with the highest Matric pass rate was the Free State with 88.5%, followed by Gauteng with 84.4%, KwaZulu-Natal with 83% and the Western Cape achieved 81.4%.

Motshekga at the time said the matric class of 2022 had “borne the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic in their critical years of Grade 10 and Grade 11″.

IEB results commended

Meanwhile, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) achieved an overall pass rate of 98.46% in the 2023 NSC examination, higher than the 98.39% in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

The IEB has maintained a consistent 98%-plus Matric pass for more than five years.

Its lowest pass rate was in 2020 ( during Covid-19) with 98.07%, while the highest came in 2018 at 98.92%.

The IEB said 13 967 full-time and 1 213 part-time candidates (15 180) wrote the IEB National Senior Certificate examinations in October and November at 275 examination centres.

“This is more than the 12 580 full-time candidates and 945 part-time candidates [13 525] in 2022,” the IEB said.

Additional reporting by Reitumetse Makwea

