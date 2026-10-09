Matrics, here’s what you are writing next week

Matrics are therefore advised to check their individual subject requirements and examination times carefully

The 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations will enter their first full week next week, with matric pupils set to write a range of subjects from Tuesday 13 October to Friday 16 October.

According to the official October/November 2026 NSC examinations timetable, the week will include practical examinations, language papers and several subject papers.

Tuesday 13 October

Matric Computer Applications Technology (CAT) writing will kick off the week with Paper 1 Practical at 9am. The paper is scheduled for three hours.

The timetable also lists several language papers at 2pm, including Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu Home Language (HL), First Additional Language (FAL) and Second Additional Language (SAL), as well as Hebrew SAL.

German HL, FAL and SAL Paper 1 will also be written at 2pm.

Wednesday 14 October

On Wednesday, Information Technology (IT) pupils will write Paper 1 Practical at 9am. The examination is scheduled for three hours.

At 2pm, pupils writing Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian and Spanish SAL will write Paper 1, while Latin SAL pupils will write Paper 1 for three hours.

Portuguese HL, FAL and SAL Paper 1 will also take place at 2pm.

Thursday 15 October

Thursday will see English pupils take their next major examination.

English HL Paper 3 will be written at 9am for three hours, while English FAL and SAL Paper 3 will each run for two-and-a-half hours.

At 2pm, pupils writing Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Hebrew will sit their respective Paper 2 examinations. German HL, FAL and SAL Paper 2 will also be written during the afternoon session.

Friday 16 October

The final examination day of the week will include Economics Paper 1 at 9am, with pupils given two hours to complete the paper.

Mechanical Technology and Design Paper 1 will also be written at 9am, with both examinations scheduled for three hours.

Matrics are therefore advised to check their individual subject requirements and examination times carefully as they prepare for the next stage of the 2026 NSC examinations.