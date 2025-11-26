Matrics, here’s what you are writing on Thursday

The DBE has urged parents and matriculants to avoid unsanctioned 'pens down' parties as end-of-exam celebrations gain momentum across the country.

This is the final paper of the 2025 matric examinations!

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), final examinations for both the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and IEB are set to conclude on 27 November 2025.

NSC and IEB examinations continue on Thursday, 27 November, with pupils turning in their pens.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

CAT Paper 1 rewrite

IT Paper 1 rewrite

IEB candidates will write the following:

Economics

Marine Sciences Paper 2

Afternoon papers

Both NSC and IEB candidates will have no exam scheduled in the second session. It is the end of their High school journey!

No pens down celebrations

The DBE has urged parents and matriculants to avoid unsanctioned “pens down” parties as end-of-exam celebrations gain momentum across the country.

“The department pleads with families to continue prioritising safety even after the final exam paper is written.

“#NoPensDown. Parents, guardians, and families: Your responsibility continues beyond the final exam. Take an active interest in your child’s post-exam plans.

“Encourage or host safe, supervised celebrations, and avoid unsanctioned gatherings. Together, we can safeguard our children and prevent unnecessary tragedy,” the DBE said.

Dangers of pens down

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta warned that although pens down is meant to mark an academic milestone, it has increasingly become associated with drinking, overcrowding and risky behaviour.

Makaneta noted that the trend has grown “more widespread and, in some places, more dangerous,” driven largely by social media hype and peer pressure.

He said the concerns were not theoretical.

“Alcohol poisoning and overdoses from underage drinking” have been reported, and many pupils get exposed to “drug dealers who thrive in wrongful conduct.”

Where alcohol and drugs are present, “chances are that the behaviour of students escalates to levels that are unbecoming,” he warned.

According to Makaneta, social platforms remain one of the biggest risks. “Social media posts can draw thousands of young people to an event very quickly. At times, there is no crowd control or security checks,” he said.

He urged parents and schools to proactively guide matriculants about the dangers and remind them that school rules still matter.

