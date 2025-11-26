News

Morning Fix: Gauteng food supplier remain closed due to E.coli | SAHRC exposes racial bias in Hartbeespoort land leases

By Molemo Tladi

26 November 2025

08:25 am

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 26 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Food supplier to remain closed while government cleans factory contaminated by E.Coli.

A photo of the sandwich given to patients for lunch at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital following the closure of a food supplier. Picture: Supplied / Democratic Alliance

Today’s morning fix kicks off with news of a Gauteng food supplier that serves 8 000 meals a day remaining closed due to E.coli. The Gauteng Department of Health (GDH) will continue to make alternative food arrangements for hospital patients.

The department on Tuesday night provided an update on the situation at its Tshwane-based food manufacturer that has been experiencing sanitation issues.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng food supplier serving 8 000 meals a day to remain closed due to E.coli

SAHRC exposes racial bias in Hartbeespoort land leases

Hartbeespoort Dam in North West. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has made damning provisional findings confirming systemic racial discrimination and administrative failures in the allocation of state-owned land along the North West’s Hartbeespoort Dam shoreline.

The report found that black applicants were consistently side-lined for more than a decade while white occupants retained and, in some cases expanded, access to prime land.

CONTINUE READING: SAHRC exposes racial bias in Hartbeespoort land leases

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

  • Agricultural Management Practices
  • Marine Sciences Paper 2

IEB candidates will write the following:

  • Music Paper 1

CONTINUE READING: Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Boks are truly a dream team

The South African team that faced Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. Picture: Brendan Moran/Gallo Images

Such has the Springboks’ dominance been over the past year, it comes as no surprise that six South African players have been included in World Rugby’s Dream Team of 2025.

World Player of the Year hooker Malcolm Marx, props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit, hard-working flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, exciting flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and explosive winger Cheslin Kolbe were all included in the dream team.

CONTINUE READING: Boks are truly a dream team

The great Christmas tree timing debate

The funny, chaotic clash over the perfect time to decorate the Christmas tree. Picture: iStock

When is the right time to put up a Christmas tree? My neighbour asked this while she helped me decorate mine.

Every year, like clockwork, humanity divides itself into two groups, I told her: the early decorators, who believe 1 November is practically Christmas Eve, and the rest of us, who are still trying to finish the Halloween chocolates without judgment.

CONTINUE READING: The great Christmas tree timing debate

food security matric exams South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

