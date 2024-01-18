Pupils share recipe for success

Two top achievers share their tips and tricks for succeeding at school, and give advice to the Matrics of 2024.

Swelihle Kwande Makhathini from Pinnacle College in Kyalami plans to study computer sciences at the University of Pretoria this year. She obtained seven distinctions in computer applications technology, English home language, IsiZulu first additional language, life orientation, life sciences, mathematics and physical science. She said her recipe for success was working hard from the beginning of the year. ‘During the exams, I relied on discipline as opposed to motivation. It was difficult and there wasn’t much that pushed me to work, but I did it because I needed to,’ she said. Makhathini said the class of 2024 must figure out how their brains work and study in a way that works for them.