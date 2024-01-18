Matric

Pupils share recipe for success

Two top achievers share their tips and tricks for succeeding at school, and give advice to the Matrics of 2024.

Swelihle Kwande Makhathini

Swelihle Kwande Makhathini from Pinnacle College in Kyalami plans to study computer sciences at the University of Pretoria this year. She obtained seven distinctions in computer applications technology, English home language, IsiZulu first additional language, life orientation, life sciences, mathematics and physical science. She said her recipe for success was working hard from the beginning of the year. ‘During the exams, I relied on discipline as opposed to motivation. It was difficult and there wasn’t much that pushed me to work, but I did it because I needed to,’ she said. Makhathini said the class of 2024 must figure out how their brains work and study in a way that works for them.

Now meet: Ridwaan Ebrahim Khan

Ridwaan Ebrahim Khan from Trinity House in Glenvista has eight distinctions under his belt and plans to study actuarial science at the University of Cape Town. ‘In the long run, I would love to be an actuary for an international organisation,’ he said. Khan’s biggest motivator was to reach his personal goals he had set out at the start of the year. ‘There’s no quick answer to explain how I managed to not get swamped while doing nine subjects. It comes down to having good time management and being consistent throughout the year,’ he said. Khan said he had his friends, family and teachers to motivate him along the way. ‘To the class of 2024, I urge them to tackle the year wholeheartedly. They must be consistent from the first day of school,’ he said.

