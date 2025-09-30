Three weeks to exams: Education MEC warns matrics to follow rules or face disqualification

'Cheating is simply not worth the risk! Every candidate must carefully check their pockets for notes or cell phones before they sit down to write.'

With just three weeks left before the 2025 matric exams kick off, Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier has appealed to candidates to take exam rules seriously and avoid actions that could cost them their future.

Matric pledge and commitment agreement

Maynier reminded pupils that each candidate is required to sign two important documents ahead of the exams — a matric pledge and a commitment agreement.

“The matric pledge is a document signed by the candidate, in which they promise to dedicate themselves to their studies for their exams and do their very best, to follow the rules of the exams, and to report any contravention of the rules that they become aware of,” he said.

The commitment agreement, he explained, “spells out the rules in detail, as well as the consequences for breaking them. It is signed by both the candidate and their parent or guardian, so that both acknowledge that they are aware of the rules and the consequences”.

Serious consequences for rule-breaking

Maynier stressed that the consequences for breaking exam rules are severe.

“The candidate’s results could be nullified, and they could even be barred from writing up to three subsequent examinations, delaying their post-school employment or education,” he said.

He added that involvement in the leakage of any exam question papers could even lead to criminal prosecution.

The warning comes after 19 candidates in the Western Cape were disqualified from the 2024 exams for possession of notes and cell phones in the exam venue.

“Cheating is simply not worth the risk! Every candidate must carefully check their pockets for notes or cell phones before they sit down to write, as ‘forgetting’ that they were carrying these items is unfortunately not an excuse,” Maynier said.

Final push

With the countdown on, the MEC urged pupils to focus their energies on preparing well for their final papers.

“We urge our candidates to use the remaining time before the exams wisely, and we wish them all the best as they make their final preparations,” he said.

