Matric exams: Less than a month to finals – here’s what you need to know

With matric year-end examinations just weeks away, education experts are urging students to shift from last-minute cramming to focused, structured preparation.

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) final exams will officially begin on Tuesday, 21 October, with the Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 practical, and run until Thursday, 27 November.

Smart study over long hours

Lionel Botha, Inspired Education South Africa’s education and ethos liaison, emphasised that quality matters more than quantity when revising.

“As examination season approaches, students often feel the pressure to ‘cram’ at the last minute. Research and experience tell us that effective preparation is less about the number of hours spent with your books and more about how those hours are used,” Botha told The Citizen.

He recommended short, focused sessions. “Break your study into manageable sessions of 30–45 minutes, followed by short breaks to recharge. This helps your brain retain information more effectively than marathon sessions.”

Active recall builds confidence

Botha urged students to replace passive reading with active recall.

“Instead of simply rereading notes, close your book and test yourself. Summarising key ideas in your own words or teaching a concept aloud to someone else strengthens understanding,” he explained.

Key subjects on the timetable

According to the official timetable, English Home Language Paper 3 will be written on Thursday, 23 October, followed by Afrikaans Home Language Paper 3 on Friday, 24 October.

Mathematics Paper 1 is set for Friday, 31 October, with Paper 2 scheduled for Monday, 3 November.

Physical Sciences kicks off with Paper 1 (Physics) on Friday, 7 November, and Paper 2 (Chemistry) on Monday, 10 November.

Geography Paper 1 will be written on Wednesday, 12 November, while Life Sciences Papers 1 and 2 are scheduled for 14 and 17 November, respectively.

Balance and routine matter

Botha also reminded pupils that balance is vital.

“Sleep and exercise are not luxuries—they are part of good study practice. A rested mind processes and remembers information more sharply than a tired one.”

He concluded: “Confidence is built through preparation, not perfection. Examinations are not a test of memory alone but of understanding. Approach them with consistency, balance, and a calm mindset, and you will give yourself the best chance of success.”

