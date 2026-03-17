North West education department dismisses viral ‘murder’ claim as fake news

Motsumi urged the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified content, stressing the importance of relying on credible sources.

The North West Department of Education has moved to quash a viral social media claim alleging that a 54-year-old woman was arrested for beating a 12-year-old pupil to death over a school uniform dispute, describing the story as entirely fabricated.

Investigation finds no such incident

MEC for Education, Viola Motsumi, on Monday said the department, working alongside the South African Police Service (Saps), had investigated the claims linked to the widely circulated image.

Authorities found no evidence of such an incident at any school in the province, confirming that both the image and the accompanying narrative were used to spread misinformation.

“The department, working together with the South African Police Service, investigated the matter and can confirm that the story attached to the image is completely false and did not occur in any school in the North West Province,” the department said.

‘Deliberately fabricated’ content

The department said the information had been intentionally created and shared online to mislead the public and damage its reputation.

“The information was deliberately fabricated and shared on social media with the intention to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the department,” it said.

Officials condemned the spread of false information, warning that such content can cause unnecessary panic among parents, pupils and teachers.

Motsumi urged the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified content, stressing the importance of relying on credible sources.

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“The public is cautioned against sharing fake information that has not been verified with the department. The primary purpose of these circulating messages is to mislead and cause panic among members of the public,” said Motsumi.

She added that the department remained committed to transparency and would continue addressing challenges within schools openly.

Commitment to safety

The department reiterated its commitment to protecting the dignity, safety and well-being of both pupils and teachers.

“MEC Motsumi further emphasised that the Department will continue to protect the dignity, safety and well-being of all teachers and learners in schools,” the statement read.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report any credible information related to the matter to relevant authorities, while also relying on official departmental communication channels to verify information.

The department said it would continue working with law enforcement agencies to combat misinformation that could harm communities or undermine trust in the education system.

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