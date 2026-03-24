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KZN schoolgirl fight sparks outrage as MEC slams ‘culture of violence’

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

24 March 2026

02:42 pm

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The department said it had also received reports suggesting that such incidents have been happening for some time.

KZN MEC condemns violent behaviour among pupils in Bilanyoni

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The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education, Sipho Hlomuka, has condemned a violent altercation between two schoolgirls in Bilanyoni Township, warning that such behaviour threatens the safety and future of pupils.

The incident, captured on a widely circulated video, shows two female pupils engaged in a physical fight in full view of other pupils and members of the community. The pupils are believed to be from Kanyekanye High School and Kwasa High School.

‘Deeply troubling and unacceptable’

Hlomuka described the incident as “deeply troubling and unacceptable”, raising concerns about ongoing violence in the area.

The department said it had also received reports suggesting that such incidents have been happening for some time, with allegations that some community members not only watch but also incite or encourage the violence.

“This behaviour is reprehensible and undermines the safety, dignity, and well-being of our pupils,” the department said.

Hlomuka warned that these acts could have long-term consequences.

“Schools must remain safe havens for teaching and learning. We cannot allow a culture of violence to take root within our communities and spill over into our schools.

“Those who incite or participate in such acts are failing our children and must be held accountable,” he said.

Investigation and support

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said it is working closely with both affected schools to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in line with school policies, the department confirmed.

“Psycho-social support will also be provided to the learners involved as well as to those who may have been affected by witnessing the incident,” the department noted.

Community urged to act

The department said it would also engage with parents, community leaders and law enforcement agencies to address the root causes of the violence.

It stressed the need for collective action to protect pupils and restore discipline.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education calls on all community members to refrain from promoting or participating in acts of violence and instead work together to foster a culture of respect, discipline, and care among young people,” it said.

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