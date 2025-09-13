Ntuli boosts Zululand schools with new education resources

At Siqalukubona Secondary School, the Premier opened a new science laboratory valued at R810 000.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has handed over critical education resources to schools in the Zululand District, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to improving learning outcomes and strengthening education infrastructure.

Ntuli, joined by Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka, visited uPhongolo Local Municipality earlier this week, where he unveiled new facilities and delivered resources aimed at addressing long-standing challenges in schools.

At Siqalukubona Secondary School, the premier opened a new science laboratory valued at R810 000.

The lab is intended to boost the teaching of mathematics and science, and will provide pupils with practical skills to prepare them for tertiary studies and careers in science, technology and innovation.

Support for special needs education

Ntuli also handed over two mobile classrooms and a vehicle worth R1 million to Siphosethu Special School.

The move is expected to reduce overcrowding, improve accessibility, and support the mobility needs of pupils with special educational requirements.

“These facilities are about more than bricks and mortar; they are about restoring dignity, creating opportunity, and building a province where every child, regardless of background, has a fair chance to succeed,” Ntuli said.

He added that investing in education remained central to the province’s development goals.

“Every investment we make in education is an investment in the future of KwaZulu-Natal,” Ntuli said.

The initiatives come after the launch of two state-of-the-art schools in Newcastle last month, signalling the provincial government’s ongoing investment in education despite financial pressures.

Community engagement

Meanwhile, Ntuli has also led Operation Sukuma Sakhe engagements under the District Development Model (DDM) in the Ugu District Municipality.

The programme started on Wednesday with a community dialogue at KwaDweshula village, where residents raised pressing local issues directly with provincial leadership.

Ntuli also visited community gardens in the area, which contribute to food security, alleviate hunger, and improve household nutrition while empowering communities through sustainable farming practices.

In Umzumbe Local Municipality, he met with community safety structures to discuss crime prevention strategies and ways to strengthen collaboration between communities and law enforcement.

“Operation Sukuma Sakhe continues to serve as a vital platform for inclusive governance, ensuring that the people of KwaZulu-Natal are active participants in shaping the future of their province,” Ntuli said.

