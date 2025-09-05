Pupils suffer as food poisoning soars

Rising school food poisoning cases spark outrage as experts blame systemic failures in the National School Nutrition Programme.

The government is still failing to control the food poisoning crisis, which has been ongoing for some years.

Over the past two years, food poisoning cases have increased in schools throughout the country.

The government banned vendors operating near schools and instructed children not to buy from nearby spaza shops.

Food poisoning continuing

But food poisoning incidents are continuing. Now, the experts are citing the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) as the cause.

Recently, about 50 pupils from Mahuntsi Secondary School in Malamulele, Limpopo, were hospitalised after exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning.

According to Limpopo department of education spokesperson Mike Maringa: “NSNP officials are on the ground checking the food storage and utensils used at the school to determine the source of food contamination.”

ALSO READ: NASGB calls for urgent probe into school food poisoning incidents

Maringa said all the vendors operating near the school were also banned until further notice.

He said medics assisted all the pupils after they reported vomiting and diarrhoea.

Jacques Smalle, DA spokesperson on education in the Limpopo legislature, called on the department to investigate.

Incidents demand immediate action

“The increasing number of food poisoning incidents in schools in Limpopo demands immediate action.

“The school nutrition programme is responsible for feeding about 1.4 million pupils. The department cannot put pupils’ lives at risk. We are calling for an immediate investigation into the circuit, the service provider and the food handling conditions at the school.”

Last month, more than 150 pupils from Gobizizwe Agricultural School near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape were hospitalised with stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea.

ALSO READ: More than 100 pupils treated for food poisoning at Eastern Cape school

In July, more than 30 children from MP Mokoena Primary School in Marite, Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, were treated for food poisoning after they allegedly ate oranges from the school kitchen.

A source at the school said they were vomiting blood.

National Association of School Governing Bodies chair Matakanye Matakanye said something seemed to be wrong with the school feeding scheme.

Something wrong with feeding scheme

“We are calling on authorities to investigate the food suppliers.”

Remoneilwe Diale, of Lady of Peace Community Foundation, an NGO that trains organisations about disease outbreak preparedness, said: “It is an indication of systemic weaknesses in food safety management. It points to gaps in monitoring, hygiene practices and accountability structures.”

Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has denied the school feeding scheme might be the cause.

NOW READ: Consumer Commission issues notices to these 45 non-compliant shops