North West education MEC comforts family after Ganyesa pupil’s tragic death

The pupil is reported to have collapsed and died after allegedly being forced to run as punishment for being late.

North West MEC of Education Viola Motsumi visited the heartbroken family of a Grade 10 pupil from Huhudi Secondary School in Ganyesa, offering support in their grief.

On Friday, 8 August, a Grade 10 girl tragically died at a clinic near the school in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district.

The pupil had a medical emergency during school hours, according to preliminary reports. The principal immediately notified the pupil’s parents and called for an ambulance.

Pupil death at clinic near school

The girl’s mother arrived at the school while awaiting emergency services and, together with a teacher, transported the pupil to the nearest clinic. She sadly passed away at the clinic.

On Tuesday, senior departmental officials and representatives from local tribal authorities accompanied Motsumi to visit the family. The MEC expressed her profound condolences and offered support to the family.

“We are profoundly saddened by the untimely passing of this young learner. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, relatives, and the entire Huhudi Secondary School community during this incredibly difficult time,” said Motsumi.

“We acknowledge the immense emotional impact of this loss and encourage unity and support among all those affected.”

In response to the tragedy, the department has sent its psycho-social support unit to Huhudi Secondary School and the grieving family.

This unit will provide essential trauma counselling and support to pupils, teachers, support staff, and the family, helping them navigate their grief and trauma.

Cause of death

While the cause of death hasn’t officially been released, the pupil is reported to have collapsed after allegedly being forced to run as punishment for being late.

The department is awaiting the finalisation of the post-mortem report by the relevant authorities to ascertain the specific circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

It will not share any more information without the family’s express consent in order to preserve their privacy.

“The North West Department of Education remains committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all learners and will continue to offer support to the school community during this period of mourning,” the department said.

