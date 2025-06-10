Teacher shortage deprives Gauteng pupils of these vital tech skills

Numerous schools lack access to computers, electricity, or internet connectivity in classrooms, making it impossible to implement the curriculum.

Gauteng pupils are missing out on critical technology education due to a significant shortage of teachers for subjects such as Coding and Robotics, Information Technology (IT), and Computer Applications Technology (CAT).

This crisis was revealed in a written response by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane to questions posed in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

More than 370 tech teacher vacancies

According to the legislature, seen by The Citizen, the province currently faces a shortfall of 300 teachers for Coding and Robotics, 36 for IT, and 35 for CAT.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for education, Michael Waters, said that these subjects are essential to equipping students for the demands of the digital economy.

“This is unacceptable as learners are being left out in preparation for future workplaces that are increasingly reliant on new technology,” added Waters.

However, the lack of qualified teachers and resources threatens to derail Gauteng’s efforts to build a future-ready workforce.

Policy implementation gaps

Waters claimed that the teacher shortage means Gauteng is failing to comply with the national education policy, which stipulates that coding should be introduced from Grade R.

“If Premier Lesufi is serious about growing the technology workforce in Gauteng, his government must start investing in infrastructure gaps and teacher shortages,” Waters added.

He warned that with nearly half of all current teachers expected to retire within the next decade, urgent action is needed to avoid further disruptions to critical learning areas.

Infrastructure challenges

Beyond teacher shortages, many Gauteng schools lack the infrastructure to support IT education.

Numerous schools do not have access to computers, electricity, or internet connectivity in classrooms, making it impossible to implement the curriculum effectively.

“The digital economy continues to accelerate at an ever-increasing speed while Gauteng learners are left behind,” said Waters.

Waters said a DA-led Gauteng government would prioritise investment in school infrastructure and teacher recruitment to ensure every student has access to IT-related subjects.

“We will also prioritise the speedy roll-out of the Gauteng Broad Band Network to ensure all schools are connected to the internet,” he said.

