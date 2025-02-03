Tragedy on the field: Matric student dies after collision during cricket match

A Grade 12 student from Krugersdorp High School (KHS) tragically died during a cricket match at Boksburg Christian Brothers’ College in Gauteng on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident occurred during the first Xl cricket match between the two schools.

“While fielding, KHS players collided as they attempted to intercept a ball struck into the outfield.”

Student went into cardiac arrest

Emergency medical personnel on duty at the school immediately attended to the two injured students.

One student lost consciousness, while the other experienced difficulty breathing.

The medical team rushed the unconscious student to Netcare Sunward Park Hospital, but he suffered cardiac arrest en route. Hospital staff confirmed his death upon arrival.

MEC Chiloane extends condolences

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, Krugersdorp High School, and the sporting community.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of this young sportsman.”

“Losing a learner in such circumstances is deeply painful, and we extend our sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire school community. We call for strength and comfort for all those affected during this difficult time,” said MEC Chiloane.

Gauteng school admissions closed

In separate news, Gauteng Department of Education’s (GDE) late online admission applications closed on Thursday, 30 January, since online admissions opened in July,

The GDE placed just over 325 000 pupils across 2 079 schools, with 32 500 placed since the late applications window opened in December 2024.

The GDE stated that 1 500 of the total number of schools in Gauteng were made available for late applicants, with those pupils automatically being allocated a school upon completing the application.

To provide additional seats, the GDE installed a series of satellite schools in high-pressure areas that could accommodate a further 4 417 seats.

“These satellite schools have provided critical relief for parents, having successfully accommodated more learners who might otherwise have been left without space,” stated GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.

While the GDE’s centralised system handles applications for Grades 1 and Grade 8, Mabona stressed that applications for all other grades must be made directly through schools and districts.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale.

