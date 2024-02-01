Tragedy strikes: Grade 6 learner dies in scholar transport incident

A devastating incident leaves the Ga-Rankuwa community reeling as a learner lost his life in a school transport mishap.

The Modiselle Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa schooling community is in mourning following the tragic death of a Grade 6 learner who died in a scholar transport incident.

The Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane said on Thursday afternoon that he was deeply saddened by a fatal incident that took place on Thursday afternoon as a result of his school transport.

According to Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) spokesperson Steve Mabona, the incident happened when learners were being transported home after school.

Rear wheels went over learner

“It is alleged that the learner fell from the scholar bus and the rear wheels went over him, resulting in him losing his life,” Mabona said.

The department confirmed that the police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The GDE’s psycho-social support team has also visited the scene of the incident and the learner’s family.

“Indeed, this is terribly saddening news. Scholar Transport is an initiative that forms part of our critical interventions to alleviate pressure from parents. As such, we expect our learners to be safely transported from home to school and back home,” said MEC Chiloane.

“We call upon drivers to be extra vigilant for learners’ safety. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the school community.”

Law firm to investigate school girl’s drowning

Earlier this week, the GDE appointed an independent law firm to investigate the shocking drowning of Grade 7 pupil Latoya Temilton at a school leadership camp and report in seven days.

The MEC spoke about the pain the family must be experiencing, knowing that the 12-year-old girl will not be returning home.

“We also need answers because, in order for the family to find closure, we need answers. We need pertinent questions asked, and we want those questions responded to scientifically.”

For that reason, the department appointed Nchupetsang Inc. attorneys.

The school held a memorial service last week, where family members, fellow pupils, and teachers shared their grief.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal