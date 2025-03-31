Eight-hour power outages coming to these Joburg areas this week

The City Power notices show that the outages will occur from 8am to 4pm in each area.

City Power has announced several planned power interruptions across multiple regions in Johannesburg over the coming days as part of their essential maintenance programme.

The utility announced six separate eight-hour outages affecting different neighbourhoods from Monday to Friday.

The City Power notices show that the outages will occur from 8am to 4pm in each area.

Robertsham power outage

A planned power outage initially scheduled for 15 March was rescheduled for Monday, 31 March, at the Robertsham substation.

City Power stated that the interruption will affect several areas in Region F from 8am until 4pm, including:

Robertsham;

Robertsham North;

Robertsham East;

Evans Park;

Howden/Lakeview North;

Frampton;

Harry Street;

West Turffontein;

Robertsham IND;

Gillview; and

Theta.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service,” City Power said.

Florida partial power outage

In Region C, a power interruption at a mechanical switching substation initially scheduled for 25 February was rescheduled for Tuesday 1 April.

The outage will occur from 8am to 4pm, affecting some parts of Florida.

Florida substation outage

On Wednesday, 2 April, Florida substation in Region C will undergo maintenance from 8am to 4pm.

City Power said the outage, rescheduled from 30 March, will impact:

Florida North;

Maraisburg;

Florida View;

Florida Hills;

Florida Glen;

Quellerina; and

Whiteridge Industria North.

Noordwyk substation maintenance

Additionally, Noordwyk substation in Region A will have an outage on Thursday, 3 April, from 8am to 4pm affecting:

Country View;

Savannah Hills;

Development Bank of South Africa;

Corporate Park South;

Corporate Park North;

Randjespark 15th Road;

Randjespark 16th Road;

Randjespark George Road;

Erand Gardens;

13th Road

14th Road;

Protea Hotel;

Skurweberg;

Frederick;

Platberg;

Bronberg;

Data Park;

Vodacom Commercial Park;

Taaibos;

Rooihout;

Poplar;

Tambotie;

Karee;

Magnolia;

Jakaranda;

Geelbos;

Liebenberg;

Blombos;

Blougom;

Acacia;

Cypress;

Cedar;

Chestnut;

Ebony;

Ash;

Birch;

Anaboom;

Blackwood;

Kiaat;

Keurboom;

Mahogany;

Mopanie;

Naboom;

Plane;

Suikerbos;

Palm;

Silvertree;

Essenwood;

Bottlebrush;

Boxwood;

Coubrough;

Oudekraal;

Parts of Lever Road;

Vodaworld;

Pharmaceutical Road;

Johnson & Johnson;

Medical Road;

Parts of 8th Road;

Noordwyk Shopping Centre;

Sagewood;

Curro School Sagewood; and

George Road.

Observatory substation maintenance

Also on Thursday, 3 April, Observatory Substation in Region F will undergo maintenance from 8am to 2pm, affecting:

Observatory north;

Kensington Ext.5;

Cyrildene north;

Bez Valley/Kensington;

Cyrildene central;

Doornfontein;

Bruma;

Dewetshof; and

Langerman.

Orlando switching station outage

On Friday, 4 April, Orlando switching station in Region B will have a power interruption from 8am to 2pm, affecting:

Yeast Pro Number 1 and 2;

Watt Street;

Parson Street;

Bunsen Street South;

Breweries Riverlea;

Riverlea;

Eastern Industria;

Bosmont Maraisburg;

Industria North;

Bunsen Street;

Slovo Crosby Number 1 and 2;

Lowenthal Industrial West;

Longdale;

George Scott;

Springbok Street;

Telford Street;

Paarlshoop;

Noble Street;

Slovo Crosby;

Maraisburg Road;

Vega Street Number 1, 2 and 3; and

Industria South.

City Power outages safety advisory

For all interruptions, City Power advised that as the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live.

The utility also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

Customers requiring further information can contact City Power’s Call Centre at 011-490-7484 or the toll-free number 0800-202-925.

