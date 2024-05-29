2024 elections: Voting processes are going well, says Lamola as inmates cast their ballots

The Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility recorded the largest number of registered inmate voters.

Prisoners during the general elections at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria on 29 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Inmates across South Africa’s prisons are exercising their democratic right to vote in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Over 17 000 people serving time behind bars will cast their ballot to elect political parties and independent candidates of their choice into the National Assembly as well as the nine provincial legislatures.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Voting began at 7am and will conclude at 9pm.

Inmates vote

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola highlighted that inmates were allowed to vote in South Africa in accordance with the Electoral Act.

Lamola said this reflects the progressive nature of South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

“We have created a conducive environment to enable inmates to vote in a safe and controlled setting. I am impressed to see that the voting processes are going well, and I commend IEC officials as well as DCS officials who are on duty to ensure a smooth election,” the minister said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Trio arrested for threatening a voter who refused to share details of vote

Gauteng’s Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility, which Lamola visited on Wednesday, recorded the largest number of registered inmate (2 908) voters.

One of the detainees at the Pretoria-based prison, Lisa Nyati, exercised her right to vote.

Nyathi, who is serving a three-year sentence for theft, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the electoral process.

“It’s my first time to vote and I feel like government is fair for giving us an opportunity to cast our vote while we are still inside,” the 24-year-old said.

🗳️Inmate Lisa Nyathi at Kgosi Mampuru Prison is casting her first vote and says the government has acted fairly for letting prisoners vote in the elections. #electionday2024 #electionssa2024 #ElectionDay #SAElections24 #TheCitizenNews pic.twitter.com/f4DOha6IUu May 29, 2024

Ballots count

The final election results will be announced by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Sunday, 2 June.

The extension will give the commission extra time to accurately count the votes, address any disputes, and conduct the necessary seat allocation calculations before the results announcement ceremony.

READ MORE: ‘Three ballots is our usual thing’: Counting of election results won’t be slowed down – IEC

The IEC was allocated R2.3 billion for the 2024/2025 financial year to ensure that the commission delivers free and fair elections.

The commission had targeted 39.7 million people for this year’s elections, but only 27.7 million registered to vote.

In the 2019 national and provincial elections, the voters roll stood at 26.7 million eligible voters.

Voter turnout in the last general election was 66.05%.