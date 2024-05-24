A complete elections guide: What to expect on X-day

Prepare for long queues and changing weather, but make voting fun with snacks, entertainment, and comfy attire.

In less than a week’s time South Africans will be heading to the polls and pundits are saying that this year’s election is likely to attract queues the likes of what the country last saw in 1994.

That means long queues; cold mornings, baking in the winter sun and chilly late afternoons. But it can be fun and exciting, just make sure that you are prepared.

Find out how it works:

See the graphics from the IEC, so you understand the different ballot papers Before heading out to vote;

#KnowYourBallot #2 The Regional Ballot represents your area in the National Assembly election. Includes parties & independent candidates. Single/double column based on contestants.



☑️ One ballot, one X! #SAelections24 pic.twitter.com/w24E1kjMnR — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) March 27, 2024

#KnowYourBallot #3 The Provincial Ballot is for selecting representatives for your provincial legislature. This ballot is unique to your province, includes parties & independent candidates. This will be a single/double column ballot depending on the number of contestants. pic.twitter.com/KZAsWTVmAH — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) April 1, 2024

• Make sure you wear comfortable clothing that can be easily interchanged. So, when it is cold, a bit more layered and when it warms up, that allows you to shed again without ending up carrying an entire wardrobe with you.

• Do not go out to vote in your stilettos or finest Italian loafers. Takkies or Crocs will keep your feet happy. It is not a fashion parade, because the politicians are already on the catwalk.

• Pack a small backpack. In it, some snacks, water, tissues and even some headache tablets. A mask might be a good idea too, as well as sanitiser to disinfect yourself after making your mark with the same pencil as thousands of others.

• Charge your devices and make sure you pack a power bank or two, also fully charged. v Check the weather because it can change. And make sure you pack accordingly.

• If you are taking your kids along, make sure you have something packed to keep them entertained.

• Download a few streamed shows off Netflix or Showmax, pack some earphones.

• Remember to take your identity documents, and if you are in any way in doubt about whether you are at the correct voting station or if you have changed voting districts, take a proof of address document with you – just in case.

• Instead of looking for parking, e-hail yourself to the voting station or, if it is close enough, take a brisk walk.

While you wait to make your mark:

• Take some folding camping chairs with you. Queues can sometimes move very slowly, and you would want to be comfortable.

• Pack a book or an e-reader to supplement watching downloaded shows.

• Make new friends with the people around you. Who knows, lifelong friendships or interesting new network contacts can impact or fulfil your life just as much as your vote can make a difference.

• Stretch and move because loitering with intent can become strenuous on the body.

• Meditate on the spot and clear your mind with a few moments of selfish time every hour or so.

• Packing puzzles like crosswords and sudoku can also help segue your brain to something more stimulating than politics.

• Take loads of selfies and post them, pack a notebook to jot down any great life-changing ideas that the long wait might attune your mind to.

• Every now and then go and read the news, or listen to it, and if you had not made your mind up on who to vote for prior to arriving, make sure that when it is your turn, you are sure.

• Go in a group, or at least two people together, because a bathroom break can mean that you lose your spot in the queue.

All about safety

• Swine flu and normal influenza and Covid are running amok in some parts of the country. Mask up or pack a mask. Sanitise regularly or take wipes. Or both.

• Stay hydrated. Drink lots of water.

• Keep your belongings close to your person and do not let your guard down for a second. You do not want to be a sitting duck in a queue.

Be positive

• No matter if the queue is long because the importance of casting your vote is greater than the few hours of annoyance that lining up may cause.

• Be grateful and appreciative that you still enjoy the right to vote.

• Consider the impact of your vote. You might think one vote makes no difference, but it does, because a result is dependent on the sum of the collective.

Be enterprising

• Make some extra cash on the day and set up a boerie stand, a coffee station or soda drinks stand along the queue or sell some ice creams, chips, and sweets. Sell some home baking or hand out flyers to your business.

• If a voting station is near a centre already, why not run and buy on behalf of queuers, or keep their spots for them, at a fee, when the going is slow and the allure of a quick coffee break is irresistible.

• Offer some hair braiding or roadside haircuts. By the time clients get to cast their vote, you might have given them a new look to make their mark in.

Voting must be an experience; it is a privilege and a right at the same time. Make it fun.