DA ruled out coalition with ANC, says Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen ruled out the possibility of a coalition with the ANC, stating that they are the problem and that keeping them in power would not solve South Africa's issues.

Democratic Alliance (DA) president John Steenhuisen has denied that his party is planning to enter into a coalition government with the African National Congress (ANC).

Steenhuisen made this statement on Wednesday after casting his vote at the Northwood Boys School in Durban.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Watch: John Steenhuisen speaks to the media outside Nortwood Boys School in Durban

Confident of DA’s chances

Steenhuisen expressed confidence that the DA will win the election but also acknowledged the possibility of a coalition government.

ALSO READ: ELECTIONS 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ramaphosa votes but Gayton McKenzie turned back

“You don’t go into an election aiming for second place. But I’m also mindful that no party will receive an outright majority, and for the first time in 30 years there’s an opportunity for change in South Africa at a government level” he said.

Steenhuisen added that the days of ANC having little to no competition are in the past.

“Every other election before this has been a full-blown conclusion that the ANC is going to win. This election all bets are off and so we are heading into a coalition country after this election. It won’t be the same as it’s been over the last 30 years and I think that should excite democrats all over the country and certainly those who value democracy all over the world,” he said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘People of SA will give ANC firm majority in elections’ – Ramaphosa

Coalition possibilities

The DA leader emphasized that his party will only consider coalition with parties that share their values, principles, and objectives.

He mentioned that the DA has signed agreements with 10 other political parties and has been working on an alternative offer for South Africans.

“There’s no use going into partnership or coalition with parties that don’t share the same values and principles because that leads to instability.

“I’m very confident that the multiparty charter will get over 50% plus one. If that’s not the case, we will convene as the multiparty charter over the next few days probably in Johannesburg. We will have a look at the lay of the land and then decide what the next step for us is,” he added.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘People of SA will give ANC firm majority in elections’ – Ramaphosa

DA/ANC coalition not an option

Steenhuisen ruled out the possibility of a coalition with the ANC, stating that they are the problem and that keeping them in power would not solve South Africa’s issues.

“I don’t think we are gonna solve the problems of SA by keeping the same people around the same table making the same bad decisions, with the same bad results for SA,” he said.

Smooth election process

Steenhuisen commended the Electoral Commission for the smooth running of the election, despite a few minor hiccups.

He also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the special votes election days on Monday and Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Taking pictures while you vote: what you need to know