Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla calls for ‘discipline like Zuma’ amid MK party infighting

Reports of factionalism have swirled, with the "purge" of MK party leaders, suspicions of backstabbing, and disputes over ownership.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla calls for ‘discipline like Zuma’ amid MK party infightinghas called on supporters to “remain as disciplined” as her father amid reports of tension and infighting within the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party ahead of this month’s elections.

Reports of factionalism within the party have swirled for several weeks, with the “purge” of party leaders, suspicions of backstabbing, and disputes over ownership.

Amid the turmoil, Zuma-Sambudla called for party members to remain focused.

“Let us continue to remain as disciplined as President Zuma. No amount of noise nor distraction will deter us from working towards our mission of a 2/3 majority [in this month’s election]!” she said.

‘Enemy of the people’

She had earlier declared party co-founder and disputed leader Jabulani Khumalo an enemy.

Posting his picture after he wrote to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to remove Zuma from the ballot, Zuma-Sambudla wrote: “Jabulani Khumalo has just declared himself an enemy of the people.”

MK party fires its spokesperson?

The party this week denied claims spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela had been fired amid another round of purges.

MK party provincial co-ordinator Simphiwe Mpungose labelled the allegations as “ill-informed”, “malicious and an attempt to sow panic and divisions among the membership and supporters of the Mkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP)”.

“We want to categorically confirm that Mr. Nhlamulo Ndhlela remains the MKPs’ National Head of Communications and Spokesperson of our organisation.

“Any stratcom agenda will not succeed in derailing or undermining the will of the people to take back their land come the 29 May 2024 by way of a two-thirds majority,” Mpungose said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel