MK party denies allegations it fired spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela

The MK party features former President Jacob Zuma on ballot for the national and provincial elections on 29 May.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has denied allegations that Nhlamulo Ndhlela has been fired as the party national head of communications and spokesperson.

The MK party features former president Jacob Zuma on the ballot for the upcoming national and provincial elections on 29 May.

Misinformation

MK party provincial co-ordinator Simphiwe Mpungose said they reject the allegations which have been circulating on various groups and platforms.

“We regard these ill-informed allegations as malicious and an attempt to sow panic and divisions among the membership and supporters of the Mkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP). We want to categorically confirm that Mr. Nhlamulo Ndhlela remains the MKPs’ National Head of Communications and Spokesperson of our organisation.

“Any stratcom agenda will not succeed in derailing or undermining the will of the people to take back their land come the 29 May 2024 by way of a two-thirds majority,” Mpungose said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘ANC should not be a back passage for rabid dogs to get into government’ − Sexwale

Zuma vs IEC

Meanwhile, Sy Mamabolo, chief electoral officer (CEO) of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said the outcome of the legal battle between the IEC and the MK party over the candidacy of Zuma won’t affect the ballot.

Answering questions from reporters on Tuesday, Mamabolo said Zuma would appear on all three ballot papers regardless of the case before the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

“The outcome will have no bearing on the ballot paper. As matters stand, Mr Zuma is the registered party leader of MK party and, to that extent, he is the person whose photograph is on the ballot paper for MK.

“Whether he is a candidate or not a candidate, it has no bearing on that aspect because you are on the ballot party if you are a registered leader of a political party irrespective of [their participation as a candidate] in the election,” Mambolo said.

Last week, the ConCourt heard the IEC’s leave to appeal application against an Electoral Court judgment.

The 9 April ruling overturned the commission’s decision to bar Zuma from standing for public office as an MK party candidate.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

ALSO READ: Zuma will appear on ballot for MK party regardless of ConCourt outcome – IEC