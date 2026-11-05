Eastern Cape councillor’s home petrol-bombed

A later search of the vehicle uncovered several items suspected to have been intended for the crime.

Three suspects have been arrested following a petrol bomb attack that destroyed a local ward councillor’s home in Coldstream, Eastern Cape, in the early hours of Wednesday.

South African Police Service (Saps) members from the Storms River Police Station arrested the suspects during an intelligence-driven operation after receiving information linked to the incident.

Police discover suspected petrol and crime-related items

According to police, officers pulled over a Mahindra SUV on the R102 in Coldstream at approximately 4am on Wednesday.

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During a stop and search, officers found the vehicle fitted with false registration plates and a fraudulent licence disc.

A later search of the vehicle uncovered several items suspected to have been intended for the crime.

These included a bottle containing a substance suspected to be petrol, a bag containing cloth, another bag containing empty glass liquor bottles, and a lighter.

Three suspects, including a woman related to the initial arson attack, were arrested at the scene. Police also took the two men in the vehicle into custody.

Suspects face conspiracy charges

The suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of suspected stolen property relating to the false registration plates.

Police have not disclosed further details about the alleged involvement of the suspects in the attack or the motive behind the incident.

Police seize vehicle and evidence

The vehicle and recovered items have been seized as part of the ongoing investigation. The substance suspected to be petrol will undergo chemical analysis to establish its composition.

The Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) from Jeffreys Bay also attended the scene to process the items recovered from the operation.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon, as police continue their investigation.