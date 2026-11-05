IEC warns parties against spreading unverified figures ahead of the official results announcement

Major metros are expected to take significantly longer to finalise as counting, verification and auditing processes continue.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged political parties and supporters not to spread unverified election results before the official pronouncement.

The IEC briefed the media at the Results Operation Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday, following what it called a “successful voting process” after voting stations closed at 9pm on Wednesday.

The commission said it was satisfied that voters who were in the queues at cut-off time were afforded the opportunity to vote.

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Results

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said nearly 23 000 result slips had been captured and 18 municipalities finalised by 9am on Thursday as counting continued nationwide.

“There are 66 073 result slips expected from the local municipality, metros and district council votes across the 23 696 voting stations countrywide.

“About 23 444 (35.5 %) of the expected result slips have been scanned through to the results system, and 22 983 (34.8 %) have been captured. Out of the result slips captured, 16 791 (25.4%) have already been independently audited,” Mamabolo said.

Appeal

Mamabolo appealed to political parties, independent candidates, and their supporters to exercise patience and allow the counting and results-capturing processes to unfold.

“The Commission further urges all candidates and political role players to refrain from spreading unverified information or disinformation about election results, as this could create unnecessary tensions, incite violence and potentially result in damage to property and injuries.”

This comes after the DA earlier said it had achieved a historic breakthrough among black voters, claiming internal projections show that more than one million black South Africans backed the party for the first time.

DA claims

Speaking to the media on Thursday at the Results Operations Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand after Wednesday’s local government elections, DA Federal Council first deputy chairperson Ashor Sarupen said the party’s parallel vote tabulation system pointed to its strongest black voter support in history.

Earlier, the first declaration came from the Blue Crane Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, handing the DA an early victory and a symbolic boost as the race for municipal control intensifies.

City of Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille welcomed the result.

“It’s wonderful to be leading the leaderboard from the start.”

However, political analysts caution against reading too much into the early figures, with results from larger and more fiercely contested municipalities still outstanding.

Major metros are expected to take significantly longer to conclude as counting, verification and auditing processes continue.