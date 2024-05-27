Elections 2024 live updates: SA gears up for polls

Stay up to date with all the election news this week.

Election posters can be seen in Fountains Circle, Pretoria, ahead of the national polls on Wednesday, 29 May. Picture: Michel Bega

As South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy, it heads into one of its most important elections.

South Africa will head to the polls on 29 May, with 70 political parties set to contest the highly anticipated national election.

It is set to be the most hotly contested election in the country’s democratic history.

Polls have suggested that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) could dip below 50% for the first time.

There are a number of new parties contesting the polls this year, but the one that’s raised the most eyebrows – and possibly has the most potential to take votes from the ANC – is the MK party, led by former president Jacob Zuma.

This election will also mark the first time that South Africans can vote for independent candidates.

Nearly 28 million of the population of 62 million are registered to vote.

Special votes are taking place on Monday and Tuesday, while most of the country will cat their ballots on Wednesday.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the final election results are set to be announced on Sunday 2 June.

