IEC records strong youth turnout during registration weekend

A second voter registration weekend has been scheduled for August as the commission continues preparations for the November polls.

If voter registration results are anything to go by, young people will be heading to the polls in their numbers on 4 November for the municipal elections.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), a total of 477 000 new voters registered to vote over the registration weekend on 20 and 21 June.

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Youth drive registration growth

Of the 477 000, 80% were young people between the ages of 16 and 29.

“The commission is encouraged by the positive response of young persons. Young people in the age cohort 16 to 29 account for 785 000 of total registration activity,” Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said during a media briefing on Monday.

“These figures indicate that youth-focused campaigns are finding resonance with young persons and that, far from it, young persons are not apathetic voters.

Registration activity surpasses 2021 levels

Mamabolo said the commission recorded a total of 2.9 million registration transactions online and at physical registration centres. This figure includes new voters and existing voters who checked or updated their personal details.

New voters accounted for 16% of the total registration activity, while voters who inspected and updated their details accounted for 2.4 million, representing 84%.

“This is an improvement from the 1.7 million transactions recorded during the voter registration weekend for the comparable election in 2021,” Mamabolo said.

He said female voters accounted for 1.6 million transactions, representing 57% per cent of total activity, while male voters accounted for 1.2 million, or 43%.

Of the new registrations, 53% were female while 47% were male.

“This is consistent with a well-established trend of having more females than males on the voters’ roll.”

Similarly, more female youth registered as first-time voters than male youth, with 59% of the 785 000 being female and 41% male.

Provinces show strong participation

Mamabolo said that, provincially, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of transactions, with 691 000, representing 23% of the total 2.9 million.

Eastern Cape followed with 534 000 or 18%, and Gauteng with 502 000 or 17%.

Limpopo’s transactions came in at 336 000, Western Cape at 235 000, Mpumalanga at 212 000, North West at 202 000, Free State at 145 000, and Northern Cape at 83 000.

IEC expands access and election preparations

Mamabolo also announced that the online voter registration portal is now zero-rated, allowing all eligible South Africans to register, update their details, and verify their registration information without incurring data charges.

In addition, the commission said there will be a second voter registration weekend on 1 and 2 August.

“This additional weekend will provide additional opportunities for citizens to register and to update their details,” Mamabolo said.

Furthermore, he said the online candidate nomination system is now live for political parties and prospective independent candidates to capture their candidates’ and supporters’ information.

“The commission will shortly commence with training sessions for registered political parties and prospective independent candidates in order to prepare them for the submission of nominations and the list of supporters ahead.

Mamabolo said Looking ahead, the IEC will continue to process and verify all registration applications received via the online portal.

There are currently about 30 000 pending online applications due to the quality of the ID image that voters uploaded.

“Citizens who have not yet registered are reminded that the online registration portal remains available until the official proclamation of the election date. Registered voters are encouraged to verify their registrations online through the IEC mobile app, or by SMSing their ID number to 32810, or by contacting our contact centre on 0800 11 8000.”

Investigation launched into alleged irregularities

IEC officials… ID holders not present 💔💔💔



The @IECSouthAfrica is arrogant for ignoring issues we raised in previous years.



Criminals will always be criminals. pic.twitter.com/ZvlZK8N3Ip — Commander!!! (@maetsebane) June 22, 2026

Mamabolo also addressed a video circulating on social media that shows an alleged registration officer in possession of several IDs, registering people without them being present at registration centres in Mpumalanga.

He described the behaviour as “unacceptable” and “abhorrent”.

“[It] is at odds with the values that we hold,” Mamabolo said.

“Accordingly, we have looked into the matter. Our colleagues in the Victor Khanye Municipality were at the police station to report the case, and we understand that at this stage a case has been registered for criminal investigation.”