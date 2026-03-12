IEC issues important reminder affecting how you will vote this election

The commission has scheduled a national voter registration weekend in June.

South Africans preparing for the 2026 Local Government Elections have been reminded that they can vote only at the station where they are registered.

Briefing the media this week, Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo stated that the Electoral Commission was steadily advancing preparations for the municipal elections. He also urged citizens to promptly verify their voter registration details.

Mamabolo stressed that, unlike national and provincial elections, local government elections do not allow voters to cast ballots outside the voting station where they are registered.

“In a local government election, there is no legal facility to vote outside of the voting station of registration,” Mamabolo said.

He explained that this rule exists because voters must elect ward councillors who represent the communities where they live.

“This is a necessary requirement as it ensures that voters vote in a ward election that has a relationship with their place of ordinary residence. In other words, voters vote for ward councillors to represent the communities in which they live,” he said.

The commission, therefore, urged South Africans to carefully consider where they will be living on election day before registering.

“That clarity ensures they register correctly and avoids unnecessary administrative complications closer to election day.”

The commission also announced that a national voter registration weekend will take place on 20-21 June 2026. This will give eligible voters additional opportunities to register or update their details.



Mamabolo said once voter registration is completed, the election date will be proclaimed by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Mamabolo added that an early announcement of the election date is important to help voters plan ahead.

“The commission’s position is that an early announcement of an election date is critical to allow South Africans to decide where they will be on voting day, as this directly determines where they register,” he said.

Mamabolo added that announcing the election date early would help voters decide where they should register.

“For instance, a student studying in one province but ordinarily residing in another must know whether they will be on campus or at home when the country votes,” he said.

