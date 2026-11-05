DA and Geordin Hill-Lewis declare victory in Cape Town with less than a quarter of votes counted

DA leader and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has declared the party the winner in the Mother City

The DA in the City of Cape Town (CoCt) has declared itself the outright winner in the metropolitan municipality.

With just 24% of voting stations counted in the metro at the time of the announcement, party leader and mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis stated the DA was on track to secure a comfortable majority.

“Based on our own collection of all the data from all of the voting stations where you all worked late into last night and into this morning, we can now project that our results in the CoCT will be around 58%,” Hill-Lewis said.

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As of 12pm, 31% of all voting stations nationally had completed counting, with the ANC leading the DA by 32% to 27%.

Hill-Lewis said the preliminary forecast had given his party a “resounding endorsement” to govern Cape Town, thanking the residents for their unconfirmed support.

“It has been such an honour and a privilege to serve as your mayor for these last five years, and I can’t wait to serve as your mayor again from today,” said Hill-Lewis.

Alleged DA growth

The DA leader boasted that the party had seen significant growth in areas where it had previously been overlooked.

“The results that we are seeing this morning from across many of Cape Town’s townships are nothing short of extraordinary.

“We are seeing places where the DA used to get two or three or four percent of the vote, where we are tripling and quadrupling, and even more than that,” Hill-Lewis said.

*This is a developing story