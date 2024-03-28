Elections

By Chulumanco Mahamba

28 Mar 2024

05:00 pm

JUST IN: IEC upholds objection to Jacob Zuma contesting elections

IEC confirms objection to Jacob Zuma's nomination, citing constitutional disqualifications for candidates with criminal records.

IEC upholds objection to Jacob Zuma's candidacy nomination

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at the Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that an objection to the nomination of former president Jacob Zuma has been received and has been upheld by the commission.

The commission chairperson, Mosotho Moepya, said that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, which nominated him, has been informed.

Zuma cannot contest elections

“In the case of former president Zuma, yes, we did receive an objection, which has been upheld. The party that nominated him has been informed, and so have the objectors,” Moepya said during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon on the IEC’s decisions on objections to candidate lists for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The decision is that no candidate with a criminal record can be elected to parliament.

ALSO READ: Elections 2024: Gauteng independents ‘not intimidated’ by political parties

Eligibility criteria for elections

Section 47 and 106 of the Constitution sets out the eligibility criteria and qualifications for the National Assembly (NA) and provincial legislatures respectively.

They provide that every citizen who is qualified to vote for the national assembly and/or provincial
legislature is eligible to stand for election except:

  • anyone who has been declared to be of unsound mind by a court of the
    Republic;
  • unrehabilitated insolvents;
  • any person who was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine

“This disqualification ends five years after the sentence has been completed. These grounds of disqualification do not extend to those who are yet to be sentenced,” Moepya said.

*This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Jacob Zuma MK Party National and provincial elections

