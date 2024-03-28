There’s nothing wrong with inviting the DA to Ahmed Kathrada’s grave – foundation

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said it was worried about political tension leading up to the elections.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said there was nothing wrong with inviting the leadership of the DA to lay a wreath at the grave site of struggle veterans.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation invited political leaders from several different parties to share speeches and engage with each other on the seventh anniversary of the death of the ANC veteran at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: ANC Veterans’ League worried that party may be reliant on coalitions to govern

‘Kathrada belongs to all South Africans’

The DA was represented by its Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

Zusipe Batyi, spokesperson for the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, said it was fitting to not only invite the ANC to the event because Kathrada’s legacy belonged to all South Africans.

“One of the things Kathrada said was that our differences must never divide us. Just because people differ does not mean they cannot come and work towards the same goal,” he said.

Batyi said it would be incorrect to exclude the DA from being part of Kathrada’s commemoration.

“The DA represents a particular constituency in South Africa and they should have a voice.”

Batyi said the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation had noted the heightened political tension in the country leading up to the national and provincial elections in May. He said this was another reason that the foundation gathered the different political leaders to foster a spirit of harmony as voting day approaches.

“There is a concern about political intolerance, and in such a contested election, emotions are expected to run high, so one of the important things was to get the political leaders to call for calm.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ramaphosa calls for calm after 16 people injured in ANC-IFP clash

Batyi said each party leader was given at least eight minutes to speak at the commemoration event.

Katharada’s criticism of Zuma and the ANC

Before Kathrada died, he wrote a scathing letter to former president Jacob Zuma expressing his disappointment in the state of the ANC and the country under his leadership.

“Ours is to carry the legacy of Ahmed Kathrada. He made decisions based on the truth, regardless of how you feel. Before he died, he wrote a letter to Zuma and told him to step down because he said the interests of our people have to be served,” said Batyi.

Kathrada was not the only stalwart to criticise his own party. The list included liberation figures such as Desmond Tutu, Mavuso Msimanga, Epainette Mbeki and Andrew Mlangeni.

Despite this, Batyi said political parties have been warned not to use the name of the struggle veteran for political gain.