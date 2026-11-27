The leadership changes are unfolding in eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Ekurhuleni, and Mangaung.

The election of new leadership across several South African municipalities was marked by tension and political manoeuvring on Friday, 27 November 2026, with Emfuleni Local Municipality experiencing another disruption after pepper spray was released inside its council chamber.

The incident brought proceedings to a temporary halt and forced the evacuation of Vereeniging City Hall, with councillors and other attendees removed from the building.

Emfuleni council meeting chaos

Friday’s meeting was the third attempt to constitute Emfuleni’s new council leadership after two previous sittings failed to proceed as planned.

The initial meeting, scheduled for Monday, was called off following disruptions, while Thursday’s sitting was adjourned because the municipal manager was absent on medical grounds.

Despite the repeated interruptions, the DA have secured the numbers needed to take control of the municipality.

The party has entered into a coalition agreement with Tau Di A Rora, Afrika Mayibuye, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Active Citizens of South Africa (ACSA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus).

DA councillor Kingsol Chabalala is expected to take over as mayor.

No room for further delays in eThekwini

The leadership changes were also unfolding in eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Ekurhuleni, and Mangaung, where councillors returned to their respective chambers to elect office-bearers and determine the composition of their new administrations.

The uncertainty follows the 4 November 2026 local government elections, which failed to give any party an outright majority in the five metros.

Previous council meetings were postponed or adjourned amid stalled coalition negotiations, while parties continued discussions over possible power-sharing agreements.

In eThekwini, proceedings resumed at the Durban Exhibition Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where city manager Musa Mbhele made it clear that councillors would have to complete the process without further delays.

“Council will recall that this meeting was adjourned on Tuesday and it is reconvened today to proceed with the process of the election of the office bearers and the determination of the executive committee.

“Members are reminded that in terms of the applicable legislative timeframe, today is the final day within which the new council must be fully constituted and operational.

“Therefore, no further adjournment of this meeting is permitted,” Mbhele told councillors.

Mbhele further disclosed that five councillors had resigned, including two ANC representatives and one member each from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

“All these resignations have been submitted to the IEC, and we are not going to mention them by name.

“A legal opinion has been shared that says once [a resignation] is received, it is considered effective,” Mbhele continued.

The nominations for the speaker position then proceeded, with ANC councillor Thabani Nyawose, DA representative Zamani Khuzwayo and Assad Gaffer of the eThekwini Ratepayers Political Movement (ERPM) put forward as candidates.

After 215 votes were cast, Nyawose won the race after he was re-elected.

The ANC member received 139 votes while Khuzwayo and Gaffer got 73 and three, respectively.

DA wins speaker race in Nelson Mandela Bay

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA has already claimed an important position in the new council after its candidate, Marshall van Buchenroder, was elected speaker.

Van Buchenroder secured 62 votes, beating EFF’s Sinawo Thambo, who received 56.

Inaugural Council Meeting Continuation | 27 November 2026



The newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Speaker of Council, Marshall von Buchenroder, delivered his acceptance speech, acknowledging the responsibility entrusted to him.https://t.co/WorTUAthjb pic.twitter.com/6XOH5kpihC — Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 27, 2026

The DA has also formed a coalition with the FF Plus, United Democratic Movement (UDM), ActionSA, ACDP and the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC).

The agreement will see DA councillor Retief Odendaal contest the mayoral position against Patriotic Alliance (PA) representative Bradley Murray.

The coalition has also allocated the deputy mayor position to ACDP’s Lance Grootboom, while DA councillor Rano Kayser is set to serve as chief whip.

Elsewhere, the contest for leadership positions continued in Ekurhuleni and Mangaung.

In Ekurhuleni, DA councillor Brandon Pretorius is facing off against EFF candidate Nthabiseng Tshivenga in the race for speaker.

In Mangaung, the DA’s Maryke Davies and the ANC’s Paseka Choeu have been nominated for the same position.