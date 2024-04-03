‘Everybody knew Zuma never had ambitions to become president’ − Holomisa

The MK party has turned to the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein to appeal the IEC’s decision to bar Zuma from contesting the elections.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has claimed while the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has a right to appeal the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) decision to bar Jacob Zuma, the former president has no ambition to become the leader of the country.

The MK party has turned to the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein to appeal the IEC’s decision after the electoral body confirmed that an objection to Zuma’s candidacy was received and upheld by the commission.

Zuma and the MK party had until the end of business on Tuesday to appeal the decision by the IEC. The part

Attractive for MK

Speaking to The Citizen, Holomisa said the IEC is following regulations enshrined in the Constitution.

“The MK has a right to appeal if it feels so. But the truth is that we are now campaigning, this is politics. Everybody knew that President Zuma had never had ambitions to become a president. He said himself ‘I am going to campaign for MK.’

“So, he’s an attractive individual for MK. If MK were to do well in the elections, who knows, it might well be that someone who will become a president of MK is still within the ANC.”

ALSO READ: MK party appeals IEC decision to bar Zuma from contesting elections

Zuma suspension from ANC

While the ANC suspended Zuma as an ANC member in January this year, this will only be processed by the party’s disciplinary committee after the elections.

According to ANC National Executive Committee ((NEC) insiders who spoke to News24, the initial decision was for Zuma’s branch in Nkandla to suspend his membership, but it later emerged that the branch was not in good standing.

Also, the NEC opted not to expel Zuma as an ANC member as that would require longer disciplinary processes, which it is believed he will not attend.

According to the ANC constitution’s rule 25, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC are tantamount to a breach of the party’s constitution.

MK support

In December, Zuma announced that he would support the MK party for the 2024 general elections because the ANC has strayed from its core values.

However, this contradicts his earlier statement in October that the ANC “remains the only viable instrument to bring about a better life” in South Africa.

ALSO READ: WATCH: NPA says Mapisa-Nqakula isn’t getting preferential treatment