MK party and IEC to battle in court over Zuma’s candidacy

The MK party wants the court to overturn the IECs decision to bar Zuma as a parliamentary candidate.

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at the Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

With less than 50 days before the national and provincial elections, the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday will hear arguments in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s bid to overturn the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC’s) decision to bar former president Jacob Zuma from being one of the party’s candidates to parliament after the 29 May polls.

The MK party turned to the Electoral Court to appeal the IEC’s decision last week.

Appeal

In court papers, the MK party set out three grounds for their appeal.

The MK party said the decision of the IEC before the announcement made on 28 March 2024 never furnished Zuma’s party with the reasons for the objection against him, “had no valid reasons to violate the political rights of Zuma” and the IEC, not just Judge Dhaya Pillay, were legally excluded by bias from deciding the matter.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela last week said they hope that the court is “influenced by nothing else but the facts of the case.”

“We challenge the legality and validity of the IEC’s decision, asserting that it was made without proper jurisdiction, influenced by bias, and based on flawed interpretations of the law.

“We remain steadfast in our pursuit of justice and will spare no effort in defending President Zuma’s rights as the only South African post 1994 to be jailed without a trial,” Ndhlela said.

Objection to Zuma

The IEC last week confirmed that an objection to Zuma’s candidacy was received and upheld by the commission ahead of the elections.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said one of the grounds for disqualification is if any person who was convicted of an offence has been sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.

The former president was sentenced to a 15-month prison term in 2021 after being found guilty of contempt of court.

