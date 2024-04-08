Daily News Update: Gordhan fires warning shot at DA MP | ANC vs Boy Mamabolo | Will Zuma contest elections?

Here is your daily news update for Monday - a selection of your top stories.

In today’s news, former president Jacob Zuma may still have an opportunity to contest as president of MK party despite a criminal record; under fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises are at loggerheads over the failed Takatso SAA deal; troubled ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo is being challenged by his party to produce a matric certificate.

With the general elections just around the corner, many political parties are on a final push to woo voters. We take a look at the IFP elections manifesto, while the man in blue have made a major breakthrough in the fight against crime after rescuing six kidnapped men in KZN.

News today 8 April

Will Zuma be allowed to contest in the elections?

In today’s news, Political analyst Professor Dirk Kotze believes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pardon will be the key to allowing former president Jacob Zuma to contest in the 2024 elections?

Former president Jacob Zuma in Phillipi, near Cape Town, on 10 March 2024. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

The IEC had barred Zuma from contesting the elections because he has a criminal record. The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party has appealed this decision. The Electoral Court will on Monday hear the appeal.

Gordhan warns DA MP not to threaten him over SAA deal

The public spat between Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is continuing, with Gordhan warning a DA member of the committee not to “threaten” him.

The parliamentary committee is looking into the deal between South African Airways (SAA) and Takatso, which has since been terminated.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on 6 September 2019 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Gordhan was accused by former Public Enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi of handpicking Takatso for the SAA deal.

ANC tells Boy Mamabolo to prove he has matric certificate – report

The ANC is fighting back against MP Boy Mamabolo after he took the party to court.

Mamabolo approached the courts after being left off the ANC’s candidates list ahead of the elections this year. Now the party is telling him to prove he has the qualifications he needs to be on the list.

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo. Picture: Supplied

It accuses him of not providing a matric certificate, nor the legal qualifications he claims he has, despite many requests for him to do so since November last year.

Six kidnapped men rescued in a KZN house

Six men who were kidnapped in Pitermaritzburg last Friday were rescued in Durban by a team of various law enforcement and security agencies in the early hours of this morning, The Witness reported on Sunday.

Two men suspected to be involved in the kidnapping were also arrested.

ENCA reports that the pair may be linked to the Marianhill gang shot dead by police a week ago.

VIDEOS: Singing and joy as Cassper Nyovest marries Pulane Mojaki [Watch]

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems to be a married man after a clip of him and his bride, Pulane Mojaki, celebrating at their traditional wedding was shared on X.

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki at their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, 5 April 2024. Photo: Screengrab/X

Speculation has been swirling in South Africa for months over whether the two were getting married – and it now seems to be official.

Chippa stand-in keeper Johnson earns plaudits after Chiefs heroics

Chippa United co-head coach Thabo September praised stand-in goalkeeper Darren Johnson after he marked his DStv Premiership debut with a superb performance in the 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday

Darren Johnson had a fantastic DStv Premiership debut for Chippa United against Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

With regular number one Stanley Nwabali suspended and Namibian international Lloyd Kazapua also unavailable, the Chili Boyz were forced to turn to the 27 year-old Johnson. And the Capetonian did not disappoint, making several excellent saves.

