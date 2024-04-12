IEC approaches ConCourt over Zuma’s eligibility for elections

The Electoral Court is yet to provide reasons for granting Zuma's appeal against the IEC's decision to bar him from running for elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has reportedly approached the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to appeal the decision of the Electoral Court, which has made it possible for former president Jacob Zuma to run for elections.

The IEC has submitted that the former president was convicted of an offence and sentenced to 15 months in prison, and is therefore not eligible to stand for an election to the National Assembly until five years after completing his sentence.

“If the matter is not finalised before then, there is a real risk that the erroneous finding of the electoral court will produce a disputed outcome because a person who is not qualified would have been allowed to contest in breach of the Constitution,” chairperson of the IEC Mosotho Moepya is quoted as saying by TimesLive.

The IEC is yet to receive the Electoral Court’s reasons for its Tuesday order in favour of Zuma.

“We have noted that the orders were issued without reasoned judgement. In order to understand the basis of the conclusions reached in both matters, it is important that reasons are provided. We will accordingly request the Electoral Court to hand down reasons for the orders made,” said the IEC on Tuesday.

“Naturally the commission is taking legal advice on the matters and will chart a way forward based on such advice as well as reasoned judgements that it may receive, hopefully, in the not-too-distant future.”

Meanwhile, Freedom Under Law (FUL) has called on the Electoral Court to furnish South Africans with the reasons for granting Zuma’s appeal against the IEC’s decision to bar him from running for elections.

“The former president had initially been disqualified based on an objection grounded in provisions of the Constitution, which preclude anyone convicted of an office and sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment from being a member of the National Assembly,” it said.

“The need for an urgent decision on this matter is understandable, considering that elections are imminent. However, the reasons for the decision are of importance, both for the eligibility of the candidate in question and as a general precedent.”

