MK party scraps rally ahead of elections as Zuma health concerns grow

Speculation surrounding Zuma's health has intensified in recent days.

The MK party has cancelled its flagship Siyathatha rally in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and launched an urgent investigation into alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) final councillor candidate lists.

This comes amid growing concerns that communities’ nominated candidates were excluded ahead of the local government elections.

Elections

As the election campaign enters its final weeks and pressure mounts, the party’s spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu, said the party would investigate the reported discrepancies and submit its findings to the Presidency, while leaders engage directly with affected ward candidates.

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Mhalangu said the rally scheduled for Sunday, 18 October 2026, was cancelled to redirect resources and efforts toward community engagement and ward-level campaigning.

“The 2026 LGE People’s Mandate (Manifesto) will be shared electronically on Thursday, 15 October 2026 with all party structures and members to ensure that everyone is informed and ready to support its implementation.

“The Siyathatha rally scheduled for 18 October 2026 has been cancelled to allow the Party to focus its resources and efforts on community engagement and campaign activities at ward level,” Mahlangu said.

Zuma’s health

The MK party’s announcement comes amid questions surrounding its leader and former president Jacob Zuma’s health.

Speculation surrounding Zuma’s health has intensified in recent days after reports emerged suggesting he had left hospital and returned to his Nkandla home.

On Tuesday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation firmly rejected reports that Zuma has been discharged from hospital, saying the 84-year-old remains under medical care at Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

Not discharged

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi dismissed the claims, insisting that reports of Zuma’s discharge were “not true”.

Zuma was admitted to hospital last week and has been receiving treatment amid growing concern about his health. Sources close to the former president reportedly described his condition as being at a “very concerning stage”, although the MK Party has maintained that Zuma was undergoing routine medical treatment and remained in good spirits.

The reports have triggered widespread public interest and political debate, prompting the foundation to accuse sections of the media of fuelling speculation and misinformation about Zuma’s condition.

The foundation urged the public to disregard unverified reports while he remains under medical supervision

Manyi also questioned the sincerity of expressions of concern from political opponents, arguing that practical support for former heads of state should receive greater attention.