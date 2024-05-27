‘Multi-Party Charter the way to vote’ says Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen warned South Africans against voting for any party that would further corruption, poverty and unemployment.

South Africa’s official opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), wrapped up its campaign with party leader John Steenhuisen urging South Africans to throw their weight behind the Multi-Party Charter.

“For the first time, the DA has a clear pathway into national government,” he said. “By uniting with our partners inside the Multi-Party Charter, we have pooled together the biggest bloc of opposition votes since 1994.

“Together we can get to the 50% plus one we need to rescue South Africa,” he said.

Multiparty charter

The Multi-Party Charter comprises the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, Independent South African National Civic Organisation, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party. He called on South Africans to rewrite the next chapter in the country’s history as they cast their votes on Wednesday.

“The ANC will lose the outright majority it has abused for decades to subject the people to unemployment, corruption and misrule,” he said.

“We will close the ANC chapter of our history. And a new chapter will begin.”

Polls

An Ipsos poll last month placed the DA’s performance at about 20.5%, similar to previous elections, while polling surveys from eNCA and MarkData this month placed it at 18.6%. In a jab aimed at President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC, Steenhuisen said the ruling party was employing populist political gimmicks – referring to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill being signed into law.

“The DA did not appear out of nowhere to promise you the sun, the moon and sky,” he said. “We don’t wait for elections to try and manipulate you with desperate stunts like the NHI.

“This scheme will not solve the ANC corruption and mismanagement that has destroyed public health care “The NHI is an assault on the aspirations of the South African people by the ANC, which is playing political games with the lives and health of citizens.”

Coalitions

He said the DA was heading the best municipal and provincial governments and was prepared to bring that level of leadership. If voters split the vote among the long list of small parties on the ballot, the situation could get even uglier because the “coalition of corruption” would further damage the country.

“If we sit back and allow a coalition between the ANC, the EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters] and the MK [uMkhonto weSizwe] party – aided by sell outs like the Patriotic Alliance – our tomorrow will be far, far worse than our yesterday.”

