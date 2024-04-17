‘Nasi iSpane, Bra John!’ − Panyaza Lesufi ‘trolls’ Steenhuisen over job programme criticism

The Nasi Ispani programme has come under scrutiny since its launch last year, with several reports of people not getting jobs they were apparently promised and claims of it being an ANC election gimmick.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has responded to John Steenhuisen’s criticism of his Nasi Ispani programmes, seemingly trolling the DA leader.

Steenhuisen recently told supporters the party would be laying a complaint with the public protector against President Cyril Ramaphosa for promising 500 000 jobs, “not using ANC money but taxpayers money”.

He then took shots at the ANC in Gauteng, claiming they had “manipulated” residents with the Nasi Ispani programmes.

“[It is] promising hundreds of thousands of jobs, but it just ends up being cadres deployed into positions.

“It is just the latest scheme to try to manipulate voters into thinking they are going to do something about unemployment. But I can tell you that the day after the elections, just like the 100 000 houses promised in Alexandra in the last elections, those jobs will disappear.

“And when they go and say; ‘Mr Premier and Mr President, where are the jobs that you promised us? They will say what jobs? We never promised jobs. That is what [the ANC] has been doing since 1994. [These are] empty promises and empty undertakings,” said Steenhuisen.

Lesufi responds

Steenhuisen’s comments drew mixed reactions, with Lesufi responding to it with a play on the job programmes’ name.

“Nasi iSpane Bra John! Siphi’spane?“

Social media users saw it as a dig at the DA leader and questioned the DA’s own plan to create jobs.

Nasi Ispani ‘a scam’

Lesufi has denied the programme is a scam, urging his supporters to block out the critics.

“Remember those who hate our work have the right to also criticise us. We soldier on to better the lives of those who believe in us without fear, favour or prejudice.

“The campaign to delegitimise our efforts won’t succeed. It’s better to criticise us for doing something than accuse us of sleeping on the job! Our attempts are real. You may choose to condemn us, it’s your choice! Less talk, more work,” said Lesufi.

He said those who benefitted from the programmes would “be the ones to talk, not us”.