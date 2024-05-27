‘No ANC campaign, Ramaphosa had duty to assure nation’ – Madonsela defends president

Ramaphosa has come under criticism for allegedly using the state broadcaster to campaign for the African National Congress (ANC).

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said President Cyril Ramaphosa had a duty to assure the nation about the national and provincial elections in his address on Sunday evening.

The president has come under criticism for allegedly using the state broadcaster to campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in a last pitch to voters for before the polls on May 29.

In his address Ramaphosa highlighted the broad achievements of the sixth administration including tackling corruption, the SRD grants and reducing load shedding among other issues.

No ANC campaign

While Ramaphosa’s address sounded very similar to the ANC’s Siyanqoba rally at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Saturday, Madonsela disagreed saying it was a not an eleventh hour campaign to win votes.

“The president has a duty to assure the nation. There is no law or principle that he cannot wrap up his term with an address to us and his colleagues. He attacked no one and said nothing about the ANC.

“The hullabaloo from colleagues is confusing to me. If he did not lie, what did he take way? It was not a rally. It was an online address. Shouldn’t people know or hear all there is to hear before they make an informed choice? I’m confused. I truly am,” Madonsela said.

Criticism unfounded

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told The Citizen, the criticism of the president is unfounded.

“The President’s address on Sunday was a stately account of the work done during the course of the 6th administration. The President was, therefore, being accountable to the nation as we end the term of the 6th administration.

“Secondly, he was taking the responsibility of assuring South Africans that these elections are going to be free and fair and, more importantly, safe. That responsibility can only be discharged by a sitting head of state. In his address, the President did not mention the governing party, nor did he criticise other political parties. In fact, he commended all parties for the peaceful manner in which they have campaigned and thanked all parliamentarians for the work they’ve done over the concluding term, Magwenya said.

Tribute

Magwenya said Ramaphosa paid tribute to all South Africans who worked together with government when the country was going through challenging times, like the Covid-19 pandemic, the floods in KZN and other parts of the country and during the 2021 riots.

“The spirit of cooperation that was shown during those times has been carried through into the work of NECOM that has delivered us to a moment of reduced levels of load shedding, which underscores the power of what we can achieve as a nation when we work together.

“So there was nothing in that address that was about campaigning. The President as he must, was being the President of all South Africans with the address,” Magwenya said.

Vote wisely

Meanwhile, with the special voting which started on Monday and just over a day left before all South Africans go the polls, Madonsela has advised the nation to vote for justice beyond “just us.”

“Please honour our constitutional vision and do not aid democracy backsliding, social justice back sliding, human rights back sliding and any state capture by private interests that will undermine our national unity and self determination. Vote wisely,” Madonsela said.

