PODCAST: IFP’s mayoral candidate wants government to help more people buy a home in Joburg

Mlungisi Mabaso shares his vision for Johannesburg's future as IFP mayoral candidate, focusing on infrastructure and governance.

IFP Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mlungisi Mabaso says the party can help rescue the city from years of decline.

Mabaso joined The Citizen’s The Movement podcast, hosted by Itumeleng Mafisa, to discuss his campaign and vision for Johannesburg.

The IFP selected Mabaso as its mayoral candidate ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

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He said the decision reflected growing concern about Johannesburg’s infrastructure, revenue collection and governance challenges.

Mabaso said the city needed experienced leadership capable of restoring stability and improving service delivery.

Joburg housing MMC Mlungisi Mabaso. Picture: Mlungisi Mabaso/Twitter

Experience in Johannesburg government

Mabaso has served in Johannesburg’s executive under several mayors.

He was first appointed to the executive at 29, overseeing the city’s housing portfolio.

The portfolio was later expanded and renamed human settlements to accommodate additional responsibilities.

Mabaso said the experience taught him how government processes operate.

He also highlighted the importance of holding officials accountable and confronting corruption and poor performance.

He credited former mayor Jeff Makhubo with helping him understand government finances and executive responsibilities.

Mabaso said one lesson remained particularly important: public money must improve residents’ lives.

Hostel redevelopment a priority

Mabaso identified Johannesburg’s hostels as another major challenge facing the city.

He described many existing structures as dilapidated and unsuitable for modern family living.

He said the city has developed a hostel redevelopment strategy to guide future projects.

The strategy includes upgrading infrastructure and introducing family units into hostel communities.

Mabaso said the city must also create economic opportunities around these developments.

He argued that hostel residents should be integrated into Johannesburg’s broader communities and economy.

IFP rejects ethnic label

Mabaso also addressed criticism that the IFP primarily represents Zulu-speaking communities.

He rejected the characterisation, saying the party’s founding principle is unity in diversity.

Mabaso pointed to IFP representatives from different ethnic and provincial backgrounds.

He said Johannesburg’s IFP membership includes people who speak several different languages.

According to Mabaso, the party aims to represent South Africans across racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

Migration and housing

Mabaso said government must take greater responsibility for addressing illegal migration.

He argued that South Africans should receive priority for jobs and public services.

However, he said skilled migrants should be allowed to contribute while transferring skills locally.

On housing, Mabaso called for changes to income thresholds governing government-supported accommodation.

He argued that rising living costs have made existing thresholds increasingly unrealistic.

The IFP candidate also proposed expanding access to government-supported home finance and subsidies.

“The income bracket for those who are eligible for a fully-subsidised house from government must be increased. That is provided for in the policies of the IFP.

“Our policy around the First Home Finance has to be reviewed as well. You cannot say that someone who owns R23 000 must not be assisted by government. At least that threshold has to be risen to R25 000”.

IFP wants to win Johannesburg

Mabaso said the IFP is contesting the election to win Johannesburg outright.

However, he said the party would engage other parties if coalition negotiations became necessary.

He said the IFP’s focus would remain service delivery rather than political ideology.

Mabaso believes the party’s proposed ten-point rescue plan can address Johannesburg’s challenges.

He urged voters to judge the IFP on its record, policies and commitment to accountable government.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Shaun Holland