Ramaphosa: ‘No party has done more for South Africans than the ANC’ [VIDEO]

Ramaphosa also took aim at opposition-led municipalities.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has framed Wednesday’s local government elections as a verdict on service delivery, telling voters that no other political party has done more than the ANC for the people of South Africa

Addressing supporters at the ANC’s Siyanqoba rally at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Ramaphosa said the elections would be judged not by political slogans but by whether local governments could meet the everyday needs of residents.

“There is no other political party. However much they can decorate themselves about having done that and that. On balance, the ANC has done much, much more for our people than what we may have fallen short on. And it is this reflection that I say our people must have,” Ramaphosa said.

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Basic services

Ramaphosa said the outcome will determine whether municipalities can provide basic services and improve livelihoods.

“This is an important election. It is an election about whether the tap works, whether the street light comes on, and whether the refuse is collected.”

With just days before South Africans head to the polls, Ramaphosa said voters would decide who should be entrusted with improving their lives and managing towns, cities, and villages.

“The people of South Africa will decide who to entrust with the responsibility of improving their lives. They will decide how their cities, towns, and villages should be run.”

[WATCH] Cyril Ramaphosa says no other political party has done more than what the ANC has for the people of South Africa. #Newzroom405 https://t.co/FThWLtML19 – Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) October 31, 2026

Concerns

The ANC leader acknowledged growing concerns over the cost of living and frustrations around poor service delivery, saying the governing party had listened to communities during its campaign.

“We have listened to people who recognise and appreciate the changes the ANC has made. We have listened to people who are worried about the cost of living and who are frustrated about poor service delivery.”

ANC highlights

Ramaphosa insisted the ANC remained focused on economic growth and job creation.

“Across all spheres of government, the ANC is doing what must be done to build an inclusive economy and create jobs.”

Highlighting the party’s achievements and priorities, Ramaphosa pointed to the end of load shedding, efforts to improve water infrastructure and plans to expand opportunities for young people.

“By working together with Eskom and all social partners, the ANC-led government has brought load shedding to an end,” he said.

On water security, he said government was investing in dams, pipelines, and treatment facilities while strengthening municipalities’ ability to provide clean water.

Opposition

Ramaphosa also pledged one million work, training, and enterprise opportunities over the next term, including apprenticeships, learnerships, and graduate internships in ANC-run municipalities.

He further took aim at opposition-led municipalities.

“There are parties who claim the cities they govern work the best. But in these cities, ask whose neighbourhoods get their services first. Ask who benefits and who waits.”