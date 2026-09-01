Royal recruits give UDM major boost in Eastern Cape

UDM secured high-profile recruits from Amampondo and AbaThembu royal houses as Prince Mlimandlela Ndamase volunteered.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has secured high-profile recruits from the Amampondo and AbaThembu royal houses, a development its president, Bantu Holomisa, hails as a “homecoming” for the party.

“The UDM is returning to its roots with renewed energy, new leadership and a clear mission. We are coming home to rebuild,” said Holomisa.

UDM secured high-profile recruits from royal houses

The first to join was prince Mlimandlela Ndamase of the Amampondo royal house at Nyandeni, who immediately volunteered to campaign for the party in the Eastern Cape.

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This was followed by the announcement princess Ndileka Dalindyebo Dlamini, of the AbaThembu, will be officially welcomed at Mthatha on 12 September with several other new members.

Dlamini is the daughter of king Sabata Dalindyebo, who died in exile in Zambia, and is sister to current Thembu monarch Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

These royal endorsements strengthen the UDM’s push in the Eastern Cape, particularly in Mthatha and KuGompo (formerly East London), where Holomisa’s deputy, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, has been unveiled as the party’s mayoral candidate.

Both Holomisa and Kwankwa come from the province and the UDM has identified it as a key growth area amid the ANC’s weakening support base.

Weakening ANC support base in Eastern Cape

Holomisa welcomed Ndamase, whom the party sees as a “regional big fish” whose background in Pondoland carries influence.

The prince brings extensive experience in political activism, government and rural development. He previously served in the ANC Youth League, chaired the Eastern Cape Youth Commission, and worked as a spokesperson at both national and provincial levels, including for former minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

His career also included senior communications roles in the City of Joburg, giving him practical exposure to municipal governance.

“SA needs organisations that move beyond slogans and focus on competent administration, accountable leadership and practical solutions,” said Holomisa.

“Experience acquired elsewhere does not disappear when political circumstances change.

Party targets growth

“What matters now is how it can best serve the UDM and the people of South Africa,” he added. Holomisa also praised Dlamini, highlighting her leadership credentials, including her service as a senator in Eswatini.

“Her decision to join the UDM reflects growing confidence in the UDM and its commitment to ethical leadership and accountable governance,” he said.

She will be welcomed at a UDM gathering on 12 September in Mthatha, where the party will also announce its mayoral candidate for the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.