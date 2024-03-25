Steenhuisen announces crime activist Ian Cameron as DA candidate for public office

The DA introduced new people, including Action Society's Ian Cameron, who will represent it in public office.

Action Society founder Ian Cameron speaks to The Citizen at the TLU Congress held at the Voortrekker monument in Pretoria, 6 September 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Crime fighting activist Ian Cameron has made it onto the DA’s list for parliamentary and legislature candidates which was unveiled on Monday.

DA leader John Steenhuisen introduced several new people who will represent the DA in public office.

New blood in the DA

The list included academics, doctors, business leaders and civil servants.

Cameron, who is director of activist organisation Action Society, was among those that stood out because of his criticism of the current state of policing in South Africa.

He became famous for a public spat he had with Police Minister Bheki Cele in Gugulethu, in July 2022, which went viral on social media.

Cameron has also been associated with AfriForum.

Why serve in the DA?

In his speech, Cameron said he was joining the DA because he wanted to contribute to the wellbeing of the country.

“We desperately need to scale our onslaught against the viral cancerous evil infection that the ANC has infected South Africa with. I want to tell you today that as South Africa we can turn the tide. We do have a choice and it does not have to be the way that it is now,” Cameron said.

Cameron said South Africa had many unsolved murders. He said the stories of victims of crime such as Babita Deokaran should not be forgotten until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Cameron said he was inspired by the thousands of police members who continue to do their work with dedication despite the rot inside the South African Police Services (Saps).

Responding to questions from journalists, Steenhuisen said the new DA members will be held to account should they step out of line.

“Every single municipal caucus, every single legislature caucus and certainly the National Assembly caucus have a great set of caucus rules and regulations against which all candidates agree to be bound and uphold and when those caucus rules are breached there are disciplinary processes that follow,” he said.