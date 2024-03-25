Police hunt for suspects who kidnapped man and cut off his arms

It is alleged that they later cut off his arms and fled the scene, taking off with the body parts.

Reports indicate the man was accosted by the men who were driving in a green Opel Corsa bakkie which pursued him. Photo: iStock

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for six suspects who allegedly kidnapped and cut the arms of a 30-year-old man during an abduction near Witbank.

Police said man narrowly escaped death this past week when he was forced into a bakkie with his hands and feet bound.

Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdluli said reports indicate the man was accosted by the men, who were driving in a green Opel Corsa bakkie which pursued him.

Attack

“The victim was walking on the Kroomdraai Road towards Extension 16 in Vosman near Witbank. The suspects pointed him with a firearm, grabbed and forced him into the bakkie where they tied both his hands and legs.

“The suspects somehow communicated the message to him, that they were going to kill him and according to the victim, that was the only thing he could hear from these men,” Mdluli said.

Mdluli added the criminals then drove the man into the bushes.

“It was during this period when the armed men chopped his hands, and as if that was not enough, they took both his hands and fled, leaving him behind in despair. The victim suffered excruciating pain and bled profusely however, the security officers came to his aid.

“Police as well as medical personnel were also summoned to the scene and the victim was taken for medical treatment. The victim is currently admitted in hospital meanwhile Police opened a case of attempted murder and are in pursuit of the suspects,” Mdluli said.

Assistance

Mdluli has urged anyone with information that may assist in finding the suspects, to contact police or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner of the Sapsin Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has vowed to ensure that perpetrators thereof are hunted down and be brought to book.

“Though the victim was not killed however the acts committed by the suspects are heartless and should be strongly condemned in the strongest possible way,” said Manamela.

