Two men accused of killing Dobsonville doctor appear in court

During a shootout at Michael Isabelle's practice, the doctor fatally wounded one of the suspects before they escaped in a receptionist's vehicle.

Doctor Michael Isabelle (right) was gunned down in his medical practice in Soweto. Photo: CrimeInSA/X

Two men accused of shooting Dr Michael Isabelle dead at his medical practice in Dobsonville, Soweto, in February, made their first appearance at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The men’s names are known to The Citizen but they will not be published until they have pleaded.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA)’s regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the three men entered the doctor’s practice on 26 February 2024 pretending to seek medical attention for their friend.

Gunfire exchanged

“Once inside the consultation room, they allegedly attacked Isabelle and a shootout ensued, where one of the assailants was shot and is said to have later died. They then fled the scene using a vehicle belonging to the receptionist,” Mjonondwane said.

“The charred remains of the said vehicle were later recovered in Alexandra.

“The accused were arrested by the Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery unit of the South African Police Service (Saps) on 21 March 2024 and are charged with two counts of murder, four of robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.”

The case was postponed to 2 April for further investigations.

Sunday World reported that neighbours claimed to have heard gunshots as soon as the men entered the doctor’s rooms.

The two suspects who appeared at court claimed their third accomplice had been killed by Isabelle in the exchange of gunfire, and they had dumped his body before alerting his family about the incident. The suspects later set the stolen vehicle – belonging to a receptionist – on fire.

Spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said police are following up on information received regarding the third suspect.