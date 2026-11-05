Tragedy mars local elections as deaths reported near voting stations across SA

Tragedy has marred the local government elections following reports of fatalities near several voting stations across the country.

Tragedy has cast a dark shadow over the 2026 local government elections following reports of fatalities connected to various voting stations across South Africa.

According to reports shared on X and SABC News, one person was reported dead amid the tense atmosphere surrounding the poll period. Further details regarding the exact circumstances of this incident continue to circulate online as communities demand clarity.

Meanwhile, reports from SABC News highlighted a separate, fatal shooting in Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli confirmed that a 57-year-old man was shot dead outside the Boikhutso Trust voting station near Dwarsloop in Bushbuckridge.

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The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning while ballot counting was underway inside. According to police, a group of people had gathered outside their vehicles listening to music when an unknown male suspect approached and opened fire, leaving the victim with crucial injuries.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. Police have since launched a manhunt and opened a case, urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop.

In Limpopo, local updates gathered via X and regional news coverage confirmed that police are also investigating the discovery of a body at the Flora Park voting station in Polokwane.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba verified the find on Thursday, noting that while the identity of the deceased and the cause of death remain under investigation, the station had experienced heavy traffic and long queues during Wednesday’s voting hours.

Authorities have called for calm as investigations into these separate incidents continue while the country awaits the final election results.