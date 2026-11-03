Voter arrested after posting photo of marked ballot paper online; police hunt second suspect

The incidents were reported by the presiding officer to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly photographing his marked ballot papers at a voting station in Humulani, Limpopo, in contravention of the Electoral Act.

The incident occurred at Chuchekani Primary School on Monday, while a second voter allegedly committed a similar offence before becoming aggressive and verbally insulting the presiding officer when confronted.

Photo of ballot

Police said one of the suspects later posted an image of his marked ballot paper on social media.

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Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlaulani Mashaba confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear in the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“One male suspect, aged 32, was arrested on 3 November 2026 and is expected to appear before the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court on 4 November 2026,” said Mashaba.

Manhunt

He added that police are still searching for the second suspect.

The presiding officer reported the incidents to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), which advised opening a criminal case.

Police have warned that photographing marked ballot papers is prohibited and may result in criminal prosecution.

Mkhwanazi warning

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has urged officers deployed for the 2026 Local Government Elections to remain politically neutral and enforce the law without fear or favour.

Speaking ahead of voting day, Mkhwanazi reminded police that their primary responsibility is to protect voters, IEC officials and election materials while ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

‘Not politicians

He warned officers against showing allegiance to any political party,

“You are not politicians. You are not party agents, and you do not support or favour any political party or independent candidate over the other.”

Mkhwanazi said any action that could compromise the integrity of the elections must be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

Voting materials

Police have been tasked with escorting sensitive voting materials, securing voting stations and responding rapidly to incidents across the province.

Mkhwanazi also cautioned officers against being provoked while on duty, but instructed them to act “uncompromisingly” when enforcing the law.

He further reminded members that ordinary policing would continue during the election period, warning that “criminals have no holiday”.

Mkhwanazi concluded by calling on officers to serve with discipline, professionalism and respect, while safeguarding the democratic rights of KwaZulu-Natal residents.