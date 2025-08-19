Eskom launches Renewable Energy Programme to make SA greener

Eskom said it has issued a Request for Proposal inviting large power users to procure 291MW of Solar Photovoltaic capacity.

Eskom has launched what it calls the first-ever Renewable Energy Offtake Programme to boost the use of green power, transitioning its generation mix from predominantly coal to a blended portfolio with an increasing proportion of clean energy sources.

The parastatal said the initiative is part of its strategic objective to facilitate a “competitive future energy industry”.

RFP

Eskom said it has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting large power users to procure 291MW of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) capacity through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) from Eskom-owned renewable energy sites.

“Successful bidders will enter PPAs ranging from 5 to 25 years, with renewable energy delivered in phases from multiple Eskom projects. The earliest project is expected to reach commercial operation by December 2027.”

Renewable energy

Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, said the programme is a step forward in renewable energy.

“This is the next step in the focused execution of our strategy to integrate additional renewable energy into the grid, in line with global electricity industry trends for environmentally sustainable solutions that support broader decarbonisation objectives.

“Just over a year into our turnaround strategy, we are not only focused on ending load shedding but are also pivoting Eskom into a sustainable and competitive company while ensuring security of supply through a customer-centric approach,” said Marokane.

Making SA green

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about making South Africa greener during his opening of Parliament address.

“As we undertake a just transition towards renewable energy, South Africa must create a green manufacturing sector centred on the export of green hydrogen and associated products, electric vehicles and renewable energy components.

“Work is underway to set up a Special Economic Zone in Boegoebaai to drive investment in green hydrogen energy projects,” Ramaphosa said.

Sun power

Ramaphosa also discussed harnessing the sun’s power, which would significantly ease the energy crisis.

“South Africa has some of the best solar and wind resources in the world…Just this week, we saw the largest-ever private energy project connect to the grid near Lichtenburg in the North West, with over 390,000 solar panels that will add 256 MW to the grid.”

Eskom said a dedicated renewable energy business will accelerate deployment, targeting 2GW of construction-ready projects by 2026 and scaling up to 32GW, including Green Hydrogen, by 2040.

