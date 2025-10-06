Morning Fix: Alexandra community leader Vincent Ndima ‘gunned down’ | Eskom contractor takes community leader to court over corruption claims

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 6 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update.

Todays morning fix kicks off with news of the prominent Alexandra community activist Vincent Ndima who has reportedly been shot and killed.

Reports from the scene state that he and a friend were attacked by an unknown number of gunmen in the early hours of Monday. The gunmen allegedly opened fire on the hatchback that Ndima and his friend were travelling in.

CONTINUE READING: Alexandra community leader Vincent Ndima ‘gunned down’

Eskom contractor takes community leader to court over corruption claims

A general view of Tutuka Power Station in Standerton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

After Eskom failed to respond to allegations of nepotism and corruption at Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga, one of its contractors took a community leader to court, accusing him of talking to The Citizen about the need for an investigation into the alleged rot.

CONTINUE READING: Eskom contractor takes community leader to court over corruption claims

Why the Boks needed a touch of luck

Springbok captain Jesse Kriel and flyhalf Handré Pollard celebrate the win in the second Test against the Wallabies. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

If we set aside our nationalist braying about being champions in another rugby tournament, we would have to acknowledge that it was an inanimate object – the Springboks ‘ or Boks’ right goal post – which changed the outcome of Saturday’s Rugby Championship match.

CONTINUE READING: Why the Boks needed a touch of luck

Mashaba mulls Joburg mayor bid as ActionSA backs Khumalo in Ekurhuleni

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Michel Bega

There is still no clear indication whether ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba will step up to take on the formidable DA candidate, Helen Zille, in the race to be mayor of Johannesburg.

If he does, say political observers, expect an acrimonious fight because Mashaba, a former Joburg mayor, had a bitter falling out with the DA some years ago and has scores to settle.

CONTINUE READING: Mashaba mulls Joburg mayor bid as ActionSA backs Khumalo in Ekurhuleni

US blacklisted Russian cargo plane had ‘permission’ to land in SA

For information purposes only. the Il-76: The glass lower half of the nose. Picture: Aircraft Recognition Guide.

A Russian cargo plane, listed on the US black list due to suspicious flights laden with a heavy load of cargo, had permission to land in South Africa, the Department of Transport said.

The Russian IIyushin IL-76 cargo aircraft belonging to Moscow-based Abakan Air landed in Upington in the Northern Cape on Thursday with a full load of cargo and departed later with an empty cargo hold.

CONTINUE READING: US blacklisted Russian cargo plane had ‘permission’ to land in SA