‘Fake news’- Thabo Mbeki Foundation denies rumours he has died

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has slammed rumours the former president has died, and confirmed he is in “good health”.

Rumours of Mbeki’s death swirled on social media this week, leading to the foundation clearing the air.



“The Thabo Mbeki Foundation is aware of recent, unfounded reports circulating on social media regarding the health of the Patron of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, President Thabo Mbeki.

“We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that President Mbeki is in good health.”

It urged caution when reading reports on social media, “particularly during a time when misinformation can spread rapidly”, and said updates on Mbeki would be given on official channels.